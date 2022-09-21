Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Shares Sold by Boenning & Scattergood Inc.

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. cut its stake in Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. owned 0.21% of Artesian Resources worth $986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARTNA. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Artesian Resources during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Artesian Resources during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Artesian Resources during the first quarter valued at about $183,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Artesian Resources by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of Artesian Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. 49.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Artesian Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th.

Artesian Resources Price Performance

ARTNA traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 351 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,920. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Artesian Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $37.60 and a 12 month high of $60.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $503.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81 and a beta of 0.08.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03. Artesian Resources had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 18.62%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Artesian Resources Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Artesian Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a $0.273 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Artesian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.60%.

Insider Activity at Artesian Resources

In other Artesian Resources news, Director John R. Eisenbrey, Jr. sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.02, for a total value of $729,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,849,609.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John R. Eisenbrey, Jr. sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.02, for a total transaction of $729,270.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,849,609.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dian C. Taylor sold 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $395,212.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,148,979.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,354 shares of company stock worth $1,588,658. 20.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Artesian Resources

(Get Rating)

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

Further Reading

