ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, a decrease of 10.1% from the August 15th total of 1,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 252,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

ASGN stock traded up $2.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,155. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. ASGN has a 52 week low of $78.25 and a 52 week high of $131.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.76 and a 200-day moving average of $101.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.83.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.04. ASGN had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ASGN will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in ASGN by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 6,507 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in ASGN by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in ASGN by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC increased its position in ASGN by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 8,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in ASGN by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of ASGN from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of ASGN from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of ASGN from $125.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of ASGN from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.60.

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology services and professional solutions in the technology, digital, and creative fields for commercial and government sectors in the United States. It operates through two segments: Commercial and Federal Government. The Commercial Segment provides consulting, creative digital marketing, and permanent placement services primarily to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

