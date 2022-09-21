Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) versus CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Head-To-Head Contrast

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) and CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Asure Software has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CleanSpark has a beta of 4.31, meaning that its stock price is 331% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Asure Software and CleanSpark’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Asure Software $76.06 million 1.42 $3.19 million ($0.38) -14.08 CleanSpark $49.44 million 3.21 -$21.81 million ($0.51) -6.61

Profitability

Asure Software has higher revenue and earnings than CleanSpark. Asure Software is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CleanSpark, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Asure Software and CleanSpark’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Asure Software -9.38% -0.88% -0.33% CleanSpark -14.46% 6.10% 5.73%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Asure Software and CleanSpark, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Asure Software 0 0 2 0 3.00 CleanSpark 0 0 3 0 3.00

Asure Software presently has a consensus price target of $12.50, suggesting a potential upside of 133.64%. CleanSpark has a consensus price target of $10.33, suggesting a potential upside of 206.63%. Given CleanSpark’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CleanSpark is more favorable than Asure Software.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.6% of Asure Software shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.2% of CleanSpark shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.6% of Asure Software shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of CleanSpark shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About Asure Software

Asure Software, Inc. provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure (human resource) HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft. It also provides HR services that offers services comprising on-demand HR resource library, phone and email support for any HR issues, and compliance and policy updates; support for strategic HR decision making; and HR outsourcing solution, as well as data integration with related third-party systems, such as 401(k), benefits, and insurance provider systems. Asure Software, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About CleanSpark

CleanSpark, Inc. provides bitcoin mining and energy technology solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Digital Currency Mining and Energy. The Digital Currency Mining segment engages in mining of bitcoin. The energy segment provides engineering, design and software, custom hardware, open automated demand response, solar, and energy storage solutions for microgrids and distributed energy systems to military, commercial, and residential customers; and develops platforms that enables designing, building, operating, and managing of energy assets. This segment also offers microgrid energy modeling, energy market communications, and energy management solutions comprising mPulse and mVoult, which are control platforms that enables integration and optimization of multiple energy sources; Canvas, a middleware for grid operators and aggregators to administrate load shifting programs; Plaid, a middleware for controls and Internet-of-Things products companies to participate in load shifting programs; and mVSO, an energy modeling software for internal microgrid design, as well as owns gasification energy technologies for various applications, such as feedstock for the generation of di-methyl ether. In addition, it provides design, software development, and other technology-based consulting services; data center services, including rack space, power, and equipment; and various cloud services, such as virtual, virtual storage, and data backup services. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc. and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc. in November 2016. CleanSpark, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.

