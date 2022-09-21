Atticus Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 936 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Adobe in the first quarter worth $31,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 169.6% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 60.0% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 62.3% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 86 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 770.0% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. 80.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $425.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $450.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $380.00 to $388.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $429.92.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $289.85. The company had a trading volume of 293,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,602,301. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $287.81 and a twelve month high of $699.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $393.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $405.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.14.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total transaction of $38,879.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,625.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total transaction of $38,879.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,625.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at $9,595,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,769 shares of company stock worth $1,477,562. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

