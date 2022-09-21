Atticus Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Allstate by 1.0% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its holdings in Allstate by 1.8% in the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 4,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its holdings in Allstate by 1.3% in the first quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 6,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Allstate by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 14,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALL. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Allstate from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Allstate from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Allstate from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Allstate to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.00.

Allstate Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of ALL stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $129.70. 39,215 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,611,049. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.38. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.11 and a fifty-two week high of $144.46. The company has a market capitalization of $35.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.50. Allstate had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 1.99%. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.79 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 118.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 5,511 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $694,000.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,958,463.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Allstate Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Featured Articles

