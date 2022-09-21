Atticus Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 509 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 34 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 125.0% during the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Broadcom by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the first quarter worth about $31,000. 79.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $675.33.

Broadcom Stock Down 1.5 %

Broadcom stock traded down $7.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $485.46. The stock had a trading volume of 32,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,408,719. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $463.91 and a 52-week high of $677.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $521.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $549.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $196.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.09.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.23. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 63.42%. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.38 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.93%.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

