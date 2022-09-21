Atticus Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,326 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,362 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,326 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,080,248,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Intel by 201.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,364,844 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,901,362,000 after purchasing an additional 25,630,363 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 4,407.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $814,727,000 after purchasing an additional 16,074,485 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,450,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,922,274,000 after buying an additional 10,103,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Intel by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,117,083 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $9,121,530,000 after buying an additional 6,279,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intel Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Intel to a “negative” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Intel from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.74. 914,555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,554,020. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $28.42 and a 12 month high of $56.28. The firm has a market cap of $118.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.40). Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.26%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

