Atticus Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,096 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,096 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTEB. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $74,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,565.9% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 35.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $48.67. The stock had a trading volume of 196,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,910,931. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.21 and its 200 day moving average is $50.43. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $48.73 and a twelve month high of $55.22.

