Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS) Short Interest Down 10.0% in August

Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, a decline of 10.0% from the August 15th total of 1,300,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AUS. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I during the fourth quarter valued at $9,244,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I during the fourth quarter valued at $4,661,000. Springhouse Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I during the fourth quarter valued at $444,000. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its position in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,956,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,994,000 after purchasing an additional 305,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Baker Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I during the fourth quarter valued at $25,994,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AUS traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,340. Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I has a 1-year low of $9.69 and a 1-year high of $10.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.79.

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corporation III.

