Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Stock Rating Lowered by SEB Equity Research

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at SEB Equity Research to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ALV. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Autoliv from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Autoliv from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Autoliv from $86.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Autoliv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autoliv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.67.

Autoliv Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALV opened at $73.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Autoliv has a 12-month low of $66.25 and a 12-month high of $110.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.53. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 1.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autoliv

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Autoliv will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Autoliv news, major shareholder Cevian Capital Ii Gp Ltd acquired 162,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $79.35 per share, with a total value of $12,889,296.60. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,053,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,358,397.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Autoliv news, insider Svante Mogefors sold 1,000 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,070,076. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cevian Capital Ii Gp Ltd acquired 162,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $79.35 per share, for a total transaction of $12,889,296.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,053,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,358,397.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 374,916 shares of company stock valued at $29,565,398 and have sold 2,496 shares valued at $209,361. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Autoliv

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALV. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Autoliv by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,875 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Autoliv by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 447,635 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,290,000 after buying an additional 11,333 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 700,909 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $72,480,000 after buying an additional 21,547 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv during the fourth quarter valued at about $899,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Autoliv by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 242,263 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,052,000 after acquiring an additional 18,525 shares in the last quarter. 48.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Autoliv

(Get Rating)

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cut-off switches, as well as anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems, and connected safety services and solutions for riders of powered two wheelers.

Further Reading

