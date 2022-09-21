AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $2.20 EPS

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $40.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $38.31 by $2.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 79.74% and a net margin of 14.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $35.72 EPS.

AutoZone Stock Performance

AZO stock traded up $21.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,153.35. 95 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,782. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2,189.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,094.60. The stock has a market cap of $41.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.78. AutoZone has a fifty-two week low of $1,605.97 and a fifty-two week high of $2,362.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AZO has been the subject of several research reports. MKM Partners initiated coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,350.00 price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on AutoZone from $2,100.00 to $2,260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded AutoZone from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $2,125.00 to $2,420.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $1,920.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on AutoZone from $2,550.00 to $2,660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoZone has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,236.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AutoZone

In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total transaction of $6,526,324.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,935 shares of the company's stock, valued at $35,157,868.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 395 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,217.53, for a total value of $875,924.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 362 shares of the company's stock, valued at $802,745.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZO. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in AutoZone by 76.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in AutoZone by 7.4% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its position in AutoZone by 9.3% during the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

