AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $2.20 EPS

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $40.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $38.31 by $2.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.95% and a negative return on equity of 79.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $35.72 earnings per share.

AutoZone Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of AZO traded up $25.80 on Wednesday, hitting $2,157.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 671 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,782. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2,189.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,094.60. AutoZone has a fifty-two week low of $1,605.97 and a fifty-two week high of $2,362.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.78.

Insider Activity at AutoZone

In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total value of $6,526,324.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,157,868.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total transaction of $6,526,324.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,157,868.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,217.53, for a total value of $875,924.35. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,745.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AutoZone

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in AutoZone by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AutoZone by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AutoZone by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

AZO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,250.00 to $2,520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AutoZone from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $2,125.00 to $2,420.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,334.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,215.00 to $2,174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoZone presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,236.65.

About AutoZone

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Featured Articles

