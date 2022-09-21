AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.00

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.00 and traded as high as $8.15. AVEO Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $7.99, with a volume of 248,515 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on AVEO. StockNews.com downgraded AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AVEO Pharmaceuticals

AVEO Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AVEO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 87.81% and a negative net margin of 45.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 5,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.68% of the company’s stock.

About AVEO Pharmaceuticals

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing medicines for cancer patients. It markets its lead candidate, FOTIVDA, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC); and tivozanib for the treatment of RCC, HCC, immunologically cold tumors, and CCA.

