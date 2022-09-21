Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) Short Interest Update

Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900,000 shares, an increase of 9.2% from the August 15th total of 1,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 397,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Avista Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of AVA stock traded up $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $40.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,106. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.94. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.53. Avista has a one year low of $37.73 and a one year high of $46.90.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Avista had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 6.80%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Avista will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avista Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Avista’s payout ratio is 85.44%.

In related news, SVP Jason R. Thackston sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total value of $54,212.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,152,340.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Avista by 604.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 857,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,292,000 after acquiring an additional 735,361 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Avista by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,311,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $149,522,000 after purchasing an additional 704,947 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avista by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 3,070,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $138,635,000 after purchasing an additional 438,206 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Avista by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,465,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,277,000 after acquiring an additional 281,045 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avista by 107.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 401,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,461,000 after buying an additional 208,099 shares during the period. 83.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Avista from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th.

About Avista

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

See Also

