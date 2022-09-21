Azarga Uranium (OTCMKTS:AZZUF) Trading 5.7% Higher

Azarga Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:AZZUF – Get Rating) shares traded up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.57 and last traded at $0.54. 323,100 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 54% from the average session volume of 210,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.
Azarga Uranium Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.54.
About Azarga Uranium
Azarga Uranium Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium. Its projects include Dewey Burdock, South Dakota; Centennial, Colorado; and Kyzyl Ompul, Kyrgyz Republic. The company was founded on February 10, 1984 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Azarga Uranium (AZZUF)
- 3 Defensive Stocks With 60-Year Dividend Hike Streaks
- General Mills: Superior Returns With Less Volatility
- 3 Airline Stocks Stuck in a Holding Pattern
- Roku Stock is Down but Not Out
- If You’re Hungry for Value, Take a Bite on Ruth’s Hospitality Grp
Receive News & Ratings for Azarga Uranium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azarga Uranium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.