Baltic International USA (BISA) and Its Competitors Critical Review

Baltic International USA (OTCMKTS:BISA – Get Rating) is one of 711 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Baltic International USA to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Baltic International USA and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Baltic International USA 0 0 0 0 N/A Baltic International USA Competitors 112 589 913 18 2.51

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 75.06%. Given Baltic International USA’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Baltic International USA has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

57.1% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 29.4% of Baltic International USA shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.7% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Baltic International USA and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Baltic International USA N/A -$30,000.00 -7.40 Baltic International USA Competitors $1.60 billion -$173.12 million 27.25

Baltic International USA’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Baltic International USA. Baltic International USA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Baltic International USA has a beta of 31.66, indicating that its stock price is 3,066% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Baltic International USA’s peers have a beta of 0.07, indicating that their average stock price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Baltic International USA and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baltic International USA N/A N/A -806.45% Baltic International USA Competitors 14.37% -62.15% 1.92%

Summary

Baltic International USA peers beat Baltic International USA on 5 of the 9 factors compared.

About Baltic International USA

Baltic International USA, Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to investigate and acquire a target company or business seeking to become a publicly held corporation. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is based in Houston, Texas.

