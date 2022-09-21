Banano Price Down 10.6% Over Last 7 Days (BAN)

Banano (BAN) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. Over the last week, Banano has traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Banano has a market cap of $6.87 million and approximately $19,623.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Banano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Banano alerts:

Siacoin (SC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Nano (XNO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00004200 BTC.

MobileCoin (MOB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00005198 BTC.

ScPrime (SCP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001102 BTC.

ShibChain (SC) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Silver Coin (SC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SiaClassic (SCA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Scope (SCP) traded 92.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Banano Profile

BAN is a coin. Its launch date was September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,918,872,305 coins and its circulating supply is 1,382,844,145 coins. Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Banano’s official website is banano.cc. Banano’s official message board is medium.com/banano.

Banano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Banano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Banano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Banano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Banano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.