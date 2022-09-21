Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Shares Acquired by Ade LLC

Ade LLC increased its holdings in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) by 253.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,519 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,760 shares during the quarter. Ade LLC’s holdings in Barings BDC were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Barings BDC in the 1st quarter valued at $160,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Barings BDC in the 1st quarter valued at $1,099,000. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Barings BDC in the 1st quarter valued at $266,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Barings BDC in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Barings BDC in the 1st quarter valued at $693,000. 48.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Barings BDC alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BBDC shares. Raymond James cut shares of Barings BDC from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $11.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Barings BDC from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.

Barings BDC Price Performance

Shares of Barings BDC stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $9.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,825. Barings BDC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.18 and a 52-week high of $11.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 0.57.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $55.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.94 million. Barings BDC had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barings BDC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.14%. Barings BDC’s payout ratio is currently 228.57%.

Barings BDC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Barings BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.