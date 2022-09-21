Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.00.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BAYRY. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €75.00 ($76.53) to €80.00 ($81.63) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €87.00 ($88.78) to €80.00 ($81.63) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €75.00 ($76.53) to €79.00 ($80.61) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 1.9 %
OTCMKTS BAYRY opened at $13.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.53. The company has a market capitalization of $51.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.09. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $12.45 and a 12 month high of $18.45.
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (BAYRY)
- 3 Airline Stocks Stuck in a Holding Pattern
- Roku Stock is Down but Not Out
- If You’re Hungry for Value, Take a Bite on Ruth’s Hospitality Grp
- Is Ford Rolling To A Rebound After Its Q3 Warning
- Has AMD stock stock fallen too far?
Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.