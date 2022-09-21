BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) vs. Oconee Federal Financial (NASDAQ:OFED) Head to Head Analysis

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Rating) and Oconee Federal Financial (NASDAQ:OFED – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares BCB Bancorp and Oconee Federal Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BCB Bancorp 33.30% 15.87% 1.30% Oconee Federal Financial 21.99% 4.82% 0.76%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

44.8% of BCB Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.1% of Oconee Federal Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.4% of BCB Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% of Oconee Federal Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BCB Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00 Oconee Federal Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

BCB Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Oconee Federal Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. BCB Bancorp pays out 28.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Oconee Federal Financial pays out 55.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. BCB Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. BCB Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BCB Bancorp and Oconee Federal Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BCB Bancorp $121.27 million 2.56 $34.24 million $2.22 8.24 Oconee Federal Financial $18.67 million 7.93 $4.10 million $0.72 36.67

BCB Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Oconee Federal Financial. BCB Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Oconee Federal Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

BCB Bancorp has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oconee Federal Financial has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BCB Bancorp beats Oconee Federal Financial on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BCB Bancorp

BCB Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including savings and club accounts, interest and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loans, such as commercial and multi-family real estate, one-to-four family mortgage, commercial business, small business administration, construction, home equity and lines of credit, and consumer loans, as well as residential loans secured by one-to-four family dwellings, condominiums, and cooperative units. In addition, the company offers retail and commercial banking services comprising wire transfers, money orders, safe deposit boxes, night depository services, debit cards, online and mobile banking services, fraud detection services, and automated teller services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 29 branch offices in Bayonne, Carteret, Edison, Hoboken, Fairfield, Holmdel, Jersey City, Lyndhurst, Maplewood, Monroe Township, Newark, Parsippany, Plainsboro, River Edge, Rutherford, South Orange, Union, and Woodbridge, New Jersey, as well as three branches in Staten Island and Hicksville, New York. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Bayonne, New Jersey.

About Oconee Federal Financial

Oconee Federal Financial Corp. operates as a holding company for Oconee Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides various banking products and services in the Oconee County area of northwestern South Carolina and the northeast area of Georgia. It offers deposit products, including demand, NOW, money market, savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family and multi-family residential mortgage loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; nonresidential real estate loans; construction and land loans; commercial and industrial loans; agricultural loans; and consumer and other loans. It operates through its executive office and eight branch offices located in Oconee and Pickens Counties, South Carolina; and Stephens and Rabun Counties, Georgia. The company was founded in 1924 and is based in Seneca, South Carolina. Oconee Federal Financial Corp. operates as a subsidiary of Oconee Federal, MHC.

