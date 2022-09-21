Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC Buys New Position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 147.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 290,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,300,000 after purchasing an additional 172,639 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC raised its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 118,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 106,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,971,000 after buying an additional 3,644 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 103,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,383,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 1,942.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 72,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,313,000 after buying an additional 68,834 shares during the last quarter.

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA ARKW traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $50.20. The company had a trading volume of 360,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,321,754. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.32 and its 200 day moving average is $61.94. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 52-week low of $45.10 and a 52-week high of $162.04.

