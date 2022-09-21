Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC Has $537,000 Holdings in Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS)

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC lowered its stake in Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) by 47.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,487 shares during the quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings in Precision Drilling were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Precision Drilling by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 548,452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,679,000 after purchasing an additional 17,656 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Precision Drilling by 99.3% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 468,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,703,000 after buying an additional 233,273 shares in the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Precision Drilling during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,926,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Precision Drilling during the fourth quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Precision Drilling during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 45.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PDS. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Precision Drilling from C$145.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Precision Drilling from C$115.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Precision Drilling from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. TD Securities increased their target price on Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.70.

PDS traded down $1.39 on Wednesday, hitting $60.60. 3,503 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,794. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Precision Drilling Co. has a one year low of $29.26 and a one year high of $87.19.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.70) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $255.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.32 million. Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 11.02% and a negative net margin of 10.92%. On average, equities analysts expect that Precision Drilling Co. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

