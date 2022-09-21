Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC Has $957,000 Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 741 shares during the quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 161.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,735,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,479,132,000 after purchasing an additional 31,984,063 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,319,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11,818.9% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,456,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,909,000 after acquiring an additional 5,410,694 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 201,295.5% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,787,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,793,000 after buying an additional 2,785,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,043.1% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,730,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578,772 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO stock traded down $2.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $352.40. The stock had a trading volume of 408,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,246,731. The business has a 50-day moving average of $371.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $377.21. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $334.24 and a 52-week high of $441.26.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

