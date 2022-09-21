Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC increased its position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cameco by 107.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in Cameco by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 13,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Cameco by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 127,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after buying an additional 16,941 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cameco during the 1st quarter valued at $963,000. Finally, Trek Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cameco during the 1st quarter valued at $4,620,000. 58.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Cameco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cameco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.89.

Shares of NYSE CCJ traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.86. 394,794 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,931,042. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.62. Cameco Co. has a one year low of $18.03 and a one year high of $32.49. The company has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 232.60 and a beta of 0.94.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.16. Cameco had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 1.17%. The company had revenue of $437.25 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

