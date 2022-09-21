Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC Purchases 3,013 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,013 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 1.8% of Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 9,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,599,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Brookmont Capital Management grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 4,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $225.99. 169,722 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,383,378. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $207.97 and a 52-week high of $311.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $239.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.68.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

