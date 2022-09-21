Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Shares of BLPH stock opened at $1.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of -0.07. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $4.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.44.
Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.18. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bellerophon Therapeutics will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.
Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its product includes INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.
