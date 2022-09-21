Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of BLPH stock opened at $1.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of -0.07. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $4.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.44.

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.18. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bellerophon Therapeutics will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bellerophon Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BLPH Get Rating ) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 209,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.19% of Bellerophon Therapeutics worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.92% of the company’s stock.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its product includes INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

