BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Buys 8,699 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 277,556 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,699 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $9,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPEM. First Command Bank acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 959.8% in the 1st quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPEM traded down $0.45 on Wednesday, hitting $32.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,050,889. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $32.95 and a one year high of $44.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.67.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.