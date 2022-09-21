BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Has $2.27 Million Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 248 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. American National Bank boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 27,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 39,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,826,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EMR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Argus upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Emerson Electric to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.77.

Shares of EMR stock traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.53. 146,436 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,567,602. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.16 and a fifty-two week high of $100.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $45.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.42.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 16.45%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

