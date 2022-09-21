BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Has $20.32 Million Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 521,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,359 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up about 2.3% of BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC owned 0.15% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $20,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHA. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3,862.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 449.5% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.63 on Wednesday, reaching $40.18. 29,119 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,490,401. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.65 and a 200 day moving average of $43.11. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $37.64 and a 52 week high of $55.46.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

