BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Purchases 56 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,799 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 169.6% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 60.0% in the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Adobe by 62.3% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 86 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 770.0% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,769 shares of company stock valued at $1,477,562. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of ADBE traded down $4.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $286.27. The company had a trading volume of 440,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,602,301. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $393.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $405.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $287.81 and a 52-week high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.07. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $475.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $450.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on Adobe from $380.00 to $388.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Adobe from $440.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $429.92.

Adobe Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Recommended Stories

