BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,628 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,628 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 280,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,372,000 after acquiring an additional 26,261 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 1,482,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,951,000 after acquiring an additional 208,757 shares during the last quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 5,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fusion Capital LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 14,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSEARCA:SCHG traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $59.10. 42,015 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,245,214. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.70. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $55.23 and a twelve month high of $84.11.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.