Berry Data Hits 1-Day Volume of $18,816.00 (BRY)

Berry Data (BRY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. Berry Data has a total market cap of $171,745.23 and $18,816.00 worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Berry Data has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar. One Berry Data coin can now be purchased for about $0.0859 or 0.00000464 BTC on popular exchanges.

Berry Data Coin Profile

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Berry Data

According to CryptoCompare, “Berry Data is a community-veriﬁed price oracle on BSC (Binance Smart Chain). Berry Data is designed to provide a trustless and decentralized alternative for off-chain data. Also, it provides the infrastructure for decentralized applications to query off-chain data by properly incentivizing miners to provide data.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Berry Data directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Berry Data should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Berry Data using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

