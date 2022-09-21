Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $49.62

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $49.62 and last traded at $50.40, with a volume of 30588 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.65.

BERY has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Berry Global Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $77.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Berry Global Group to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.56.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.41.

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.09. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 29.95%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Tom Salmon sold 24,207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $387,312.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,193 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,088. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BERY. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,608,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $383,006,000 after purchasing an additional 415,879 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,550,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $263,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,476 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,430,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,440,000 after purchasing an additional 95,047 shares in the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,840,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,629,000 after purchasing an additional 375,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,667,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,746,000 after purchasing an additional 10,548 shares in the last quarter. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

