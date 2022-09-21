BetaPro Crude Oil Leveraged Daily Bull ETF (TSE:HOU) Stock Price Down 1.9%

BetaPro Crude Oil Leveraged Daily Bull ETF (TSE:HOU – Get Rating) fell 1.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$16.72 and last traded at C$17.05. 1,267,498 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 64% from the average session volume of 771,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.38.

BetaPro Crude Oil Leveraged Daily Bull ETF Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$20.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$24.16.

