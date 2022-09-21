Big Digital Shares (BDS) Trading Down 9.1% Over Last 7 Days

Big Digital Shares (BDS) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. One Big Digital Shares coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Big Digital Shares has a total market cap of $20,068.23 and $113.00 worth of Big Digital Shares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Big Digital Shares has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00124348 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005438 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005438 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 58.9% against the dollar and now trades at $92.76 or 0.00504360 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002371 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.94 or 0.00902283 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Big Digital Shares
Big Digital Shares’ total supply is 450,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. Big Digital Shares’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
