Big Yellow Group Plc (LON:BYG) Insider James Gibson Acquires 22,222 Shares

Big Yellow Group Plc (LON:BYG – Get Rating) insider James Gibson bought 22,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,125 ($13.59) per share, with a total value of £249,997.50 ($302,075.28).

Big Yellow Group Trading Up 0.7 %

LON:BYG traded up GBX 7.59 ($0.09) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,151.59 ($13.91). The stock had a trading volume of 295,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,339. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.08. The stock has a market cap of £2.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 298.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,331.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,362.56. Big Yellow Group Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,100 ($13.29) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,760 ($21.27).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BYG. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($18.12) price objective on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($19.33) price objective on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,574.17 ($19.02).

Big Yellow Group Company Profile

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 103 stores, including 25 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further 11 Big Yellow self storage development sites, of which eight have planning consent.

