Binance USD Market Capitalization Achieves $20.53 Billion (BUSD)

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 21st. Binance USD has a market cap of $20.53 billion and $9.63 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Binance USD has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Binance USD coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00005426 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18,443.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005312 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00062514 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00007237 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00011202 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005421 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005589 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00063858 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00079012 BTC.

Binance USD Profile

BUSD is a coin. It was first traded on September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 20,517,253,085 coins. Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Binance USD is www.paxos.com/busd. The official message board for Binance USD is medium.com/Paxos.

Binance USD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance USD (BUSD) is a stable coin pegged to USD that has received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). BUSD will be available for direct purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 BUSD = 1 USD. Starting September 12, 2019, BUSD will be available on the Paxos platform for direct purchase and redemption 1:1 for U.S. dollars or PAX. Later in September it will become available on Binance.com for trading initially against BTC, BNB and XRP and more to come. BUSD is now available for purchase and redemption on the Paxos platform. In order to get BUSD through Paxos, you need to be a verified customer. You can either deposit PAX or deposit dollars by wire from a bank account. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Binance USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

