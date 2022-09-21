Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by ACG Wealth

ACG Wealth lowered its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Biogen were worth $2,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 0.5% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,834,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,334,768,000 after purchasing an additional 77,201 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,121,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,973,904,000 after purchasing an additional 384,143 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,720,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,468,356,000 after purchasing an additional 183,285 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,208,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,518,196,000 after purchasing an additional 197,400 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 1.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,249,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,316,151,000 after purchasing an additional 65,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen to $238.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $230.00 to $223.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.79.

Shares of BIIB traded up $1.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $205.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,290. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $209.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.16 and a fifty-two week high of $304.21.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.68 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 16.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

