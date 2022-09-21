BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Shares Gap Down to $24.67

Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.67, but opened at $24.12. BioLife Solutions shares last traded at $23.98, with a volume of 128 shares traded.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Cowen reduced their price objective on BioLife Solutions to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.25.
BioLife Solutions Stock Performance
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLFS. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in BioLife Solutions by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,712,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $84,390,000 after buying an additional 57,623 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,201,602 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $50,043,000 after purchasing an additional 54,344 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,560,137 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $21,545,000 after purchasing an additional 486,631 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,346,746 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $50,193,000 after purchasing an additional 54,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,270,364 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $17,544,000 after purchasing an additional 263,021 shares in the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
BioLife Solutions Company Profile
BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BioLife Solutions (BLFS)
- General Mills: Superior Returns With Less Volatility
- 3 Defensive Stocks With 60-Year Dividend Hike Streaks
- 3 Airline Stocks Stuck in a Holding Pattern
- Roku Stock is Down but Not Out
- If You’re Hungry for Value, Take a Bite on Ruth’s Hospitality Grp
Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.