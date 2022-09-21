Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 15,100 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $6,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BXP. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Boston Properties by 224.6% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 48,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,592,000 after buying an additional 33,593 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Boston Properties by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,984,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $342,923,000 after buying an additional 73,304 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Boston Properties by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,403,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,692,000 after buying an additional 352,576 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Boston Properties by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 23,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 22,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.96, for a total transaction of $2,021,581.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Properties Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of BXP traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.82. The company had a trading volume of 17,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,294,070. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.83. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.02 and a 1-year high of $133.11. The stock has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.14.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.64. Boston Properties had a net margin of 22.04% and a return on equity of 8.17%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BXP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $105.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $131.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $139.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.00.

Boston Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Featured Articles

