Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.37 Million Position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,008 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Allegion by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 596 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Allegion by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,544 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Allegion by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,936 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. grew its stake in Allegion by 3.2% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,771 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegion alerts:

Allegion Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE ALLE traded up $2.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.71. The stock had a trading volume of 26,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,691. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.87. Allegion plc has a 12 month low of $89.01 and a 12 month high of $139.55. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.06.

Allegion Dividend Announcement

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. Allegion had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 57.91%. The firm had revenue of $773.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Allegion’s payout ratio is 31.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALLE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on Allegion from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Allegion from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Allegion from $140.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. TheStreet cut Allegion from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Allegion from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

About Allegion

(Get Rating)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.