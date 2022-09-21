Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,819 shares during the quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $9,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 924.3% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 78.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

CL stock traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.27. 87,232 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,122,855. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $72.20 and a 52 week high of $85.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.62 billion, a PE ratio of 32.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.48.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 315.10%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 81.39%.

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

In related news, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $50,892.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,913 shares in the company, valued at $613,890.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $50,892.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,890.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total transaction of $2,007,118.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,913,243.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 125,802 shares of company stock worth $10,100,532. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.57.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

