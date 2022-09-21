Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,336 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,245,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,336 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for approximately 2.4% of Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $38,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 201.9% in the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Societe Generale raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.58.

Bank of America Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:BAC traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.93. 873,852 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,760,024. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.90. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $29.67 and a one year high of $50.11. The company has a market cap of $272.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.37.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.04). Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.50%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

