Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,881 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,750 shares during the quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $5,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZBH. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 31.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 191,278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,800,000 after purchasing an additional 45,935 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.1% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,907 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 11.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 28,594 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,889 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter worth $2,220,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 6.4% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZBH has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $114.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.50.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

NYSE:ZBH traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.55. The stock had a trading volume of 17,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,745. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.53. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.39 and a 52 week high of $153.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.19. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 88.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Zuilen Wilfred Van sold 531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total value of $55,871.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,692.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

(Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.