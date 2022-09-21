BitcoinPoS (BPS) Market Cap Hits $327,757.99

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. One BitcoinPoS coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0561 or 0.00000292 BTC on major exchanges. BitcoinPoS has a total market cap of $327,757.99 and $40.00 worth of BitcoinPoS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BitcoinPoS has traded down 19.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00087950 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00072682 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00019847 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00030676 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00007557 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000268 BTC.

About BitcoinPoS

BPS uses the hashing algorithm. BitcoinPoS’s total supply is 6,052,362 coins and its circulating supply is 5,840,908 coins. The official message board for BitcoinPoS is medium.com/@bitcoin_pos. The official website for BitcoinPoS is www.bitcoinpos.net. BitcoinPoS’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_PoS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BitcoinPoS

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinPoS is a new peer-to-peer payment network that is powered by its users with no central authority or middlemen. BitcoinPoS is not a fork from Bitcoin Network! It's a scalable, fast, permissionless, decentralized cryptocurrency that requires no trusted third parties and no central bank.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinPoS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinPoS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitcoinPoS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

