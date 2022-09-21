BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 75,000 shares, a drop of 10.4% from the August 15th total of 83,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 167,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Income Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,515,000. HNP Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,761,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $3,445,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 556.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 739,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,796,000 after purchasing an additional 627,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 105.8% during the 2nd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,125,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,110,000 after purchasing an additional 578,739 shares during the last quarter. 33.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock Income Trust alerts:

BlackRock Income Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:BKT traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.23. The stock had a trading volume of 726 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,814. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.69. BlackRock Income Trust has a 12 month low of $4.23 and a 12 month high of $6.42.

BlackRock Income Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of BlackRock Income Trust are scheduled to reverse split on Tuesday, October 18th. The 1-3 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, October 18th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Tuesday, October 18th.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0294 per share. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

BlackRock Income Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It invests in securities such as U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.