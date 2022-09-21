BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decrease of 7.6% from the August 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniVest Fund II

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 383,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,073,000 after acquiring an additional 26,003 shares during the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 483.9% in the fourth quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 92,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 76,251 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II in the first quarter worth $28,000.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MVT traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $10.46. 453 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,277. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.98. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $10.41 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Dividend Announcement

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc was formed on March 29, 1993 and is domiciled in United States.

