Blencowe Resources (LON:BRES) Trading 1.4% Higher

Blencowe Resources Plc (LON:BRES – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3.98 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.70 ($0.04). 359,079 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 1,329,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.65 ($0.04).

Blencowe Resources Stock Up 1.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3.90. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.58 million and a P/E ratio of -6.17.

Blencowe Resources Company Profile

Blencowe Resources Plc acquires, develops, and explores for mineral properties. It holds a 100% interest in the Orom-Cross Graphite project covering an area of approximately 520,000 hectares located in Northern Uganda. The company was formerly known as Cora Gold Limited and changed its name to Blencowe Resources Limited in September 2017.

