Blue Ridge Bankshares (NASDAQ:BRBS) Trading Down 0.4%

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRBS – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.58 and last traded at $13.05. 19,587 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 47,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.10.

Blue Ridge Bankshares Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Get Blue Ridge Bankshares alerts:

Blue Ridge Bankshares (NASDAQ:BRBS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $34.28 million during the quarter. Blue Ridge Bankshares had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 14.03%.

Blue Ridge Bankshares Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 18th were issued a dividend of $0.1225 per share. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 15th. Blue Ridge Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.90%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $919,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares by 137.0% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 137,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after buying an additional 79,495 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 3,615 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 15,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 6,011 shares during the period. Finally, Cutler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 217,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after buying an additional 20,500 shares during the period. 36.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Blue Ridge Bankshares

(Get Rating)

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Blue Ridge Bank, National Association that provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial services. It operates through: Commercial Banking and Mortgage Banking segments. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, cash management, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Ridge Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Ridge Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.