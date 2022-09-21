Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,945 shares during the period. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,946,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,385,000 after buying an additional 1,206,106 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,275,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,804,000 after purchasing an additional 923,925 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,267,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,260,000 after purchasing an additional 547,583 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH grew its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 4,536,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,156,000 after purchasing an additional 38,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,157,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,316,000 after purchasing an additional 100,070 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of FPE stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.37. The company had a trading volume of 6,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,359,499. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.79 and a 200-day moving average of $18.05. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12-month low of $17.18 and a 12-month high of $20.76.

